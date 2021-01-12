Switzerland Authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Tuesday that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, has authorized the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland.

The vaccine has been granted temporary approval by Swissmedic based upon the recommendation of the Human Medicines Expert Committee which authorizes the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Moderna said that the Swiss Federal Government has secured 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. The first deliveries are expected to begin in Switzerland in the next week.

The company has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from regulatory authorities in the United States, Canada, Israel, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Additional authorizations are currently under review in other countries and by the World Health Organization, Moderna said.

