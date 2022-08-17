Switzerland announces issuance of first green bond in autumn

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Switzerland is to issue its first green bonds from autumn of this year, the government said, after adopting the framework for doing so at a meeting on Wednesday.

Adds targeted volume

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland is to issue its first green bonds from autumn of this year, the government said, after adopting the framework for doing so at a meeting on Wednesday.

The targeted issuance volume is several hundred million francs per year, the government said in a statement.

"By issuing green Confederation bonds, (the Swiss Federal Council) intends to promote the application of international standards on the Swiss capital market and encourage private sector players to issue their own green bonds," the statement said.

This follows a decision by the council taken in late 2021, it added.

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters