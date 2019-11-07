Switching it up: 4Q19 IPOs see less initial enthusiasm but higher returns

Since October 1, 2019, 71% of IPOs have priced below the midpoint, compared to just 30% of IPOs in the first nine months of 2019. IPOs in the 4Q19 thus far have averaged a first-day return of 4%, down from 21% in the first three quarters of 2019. Investor caution has put increased pricing pressure on companies and deflated their first day returns. That valuation sensitivity has paid off in aftermarket trading: IPOs in the 4Q19 have averaged an aftermarket return of 7%, whereas those in the first three quarters averaged -13%.



With investors stung by high-growth, large-loss unicorns (e.g. Uber, Lyft, SmileDirectClub, Peloton), US tech IPOs have virtually disappeared in the 4Q19, replaced by biotechs and Chinese issuers with heavy insider buying. Even large defensive names aren’t immune: waste management firm GFL Environmental (GFL) postponed its $1.9 billion IPO this week after getting pushback on its valuation.



Characteristics of IPOs in the 9mo19 vs. the 4Q19 In the 9mo19 In the 4Q19 # of IPOs 119 24 Avg Offer Price vs. Midpoint 2% -9% % of Pricings Below Midpoint 30% 71% Avg First Day Return 21% 3% Avg Aftermarket Return -13% 7% Avg Return from IPO 5% 10%

