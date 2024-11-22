Switching Firms: What Not to Do

Transitioning to a new firm requires careful planning to avoid pitfalls that can jeopardize your move. Advisors should maintain strict confidentiality and avoid discussing their plans with colleagues, as even casual remarks can tip off competitors or managers.

It's crucial to adhere to legal and regulatory guidelines, particularly when handling client information or navigating the Protocol for Broker Recruiting. Engaging the legal team of the prospective firm and potentially hiring personal legal counsel can help mitigate risks.

Familiarity with the account transfer process is essential, requiring detailed knowledge of the necessary forms, procedures, and tracking systems to ensure a smooth transition. By preparing thoroughly and staying discreet, advisors can reduce complications and set the stage for a successful move.

Finsum: The notice period is different for advisors than the broader job market, so be aware of these pitfalls and consult an expert.

