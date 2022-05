May 11 (Reuters) - Data center operator Switch Inc SWCH.N said on Wednesday it would be taken private by DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N in an all-cash deal valued at about $11 billion.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.