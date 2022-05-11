US Markets
Switch to be taken private by DigitalBridge for $8.38 bln

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Data center operator Switch Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge Group Inc for $8.38 billion in cash.

May 11 (Reuters) - Data center operator Switch Inc SWCH.N said on Wednesday it would be taken private by digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N for $8.38 billion in cash.

The offer values each share of Switch at $34.25, an almost 15% premium to the company's closing price on May 9 when talks of the deal were first reported.

A shift to hybrid working models and increasing usage of enterprise software during the pandemic has given a fillip to data center businesses, propping up investor interest in the sector.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

