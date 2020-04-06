Switch Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.98, changing hands as high as $15.23 per share. Switch Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWCH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.19 per share, with $17.828 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.04.

