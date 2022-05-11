Markets
Switch Inc. To Be Taken Private In Deal Valued At Approx. $11 Bln

(RTTNews) - Switch, Inc. (SWCH) has entered into a definitive agreement with DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG), under which DigitalBridge Partners II, and an affiliate of IFM Investors will acquire all outstanding common shares of Switch for $34.25 per share in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $11 billion, including the assumption of debt. Upon completion, Switch will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.

As a result of the announcement, the company has cancelled its first quarter earnings call.

