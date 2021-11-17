Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.12, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWCH was $26.12, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.03 and a 95.22% increase over the 52 week low of $13.38.

SWCH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and Infosys Limited (INFY). SWCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SWCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.86%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the swch Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWCH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWCH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 5.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWCH at 0.6%.

