Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SWCH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.75, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWCH was $15.75, representing a -7.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.95 and a 146.48% increase over the 52 week low of $6.39.

SWCH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). SWCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports SWCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 94.44%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

