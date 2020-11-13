Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 72.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.5, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWCH was $15.5, representing a -22.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.99 and a 50.49% increase over the 52 week low of $10.30.

SWCH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). SWCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports SWCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.56%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.