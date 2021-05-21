Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SWCH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.07, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWCH was $19.07, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.99 and a 42.53% increase over the 52 week low of $13.38.

SWCH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). SWCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports SWCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.19%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWCH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWCH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 23.08% over the last 100 days. XWEB has the highest percent weighting of SWCH at 2.65%.

