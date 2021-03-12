Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWCH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWCH was $14.8, representing a -25.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.99 and a 43.69% increase over the 52 week low of $10.30.

SWCH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). SWCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports SWCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of 15.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.