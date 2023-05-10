Swissquote Group Holding (SIX:SQN) Price Target Increased by 8.13% to 226.10

The average one-year price target for Swissquote Group Holding (SIX:SQN) has been revised to 226.10 / share. This is an increase of 8.13% from the prior estimate of 209.10 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 207.05 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.87% from the latest reported closing price of 190.20 / share.

Swissquote Group Holding Maintains 1.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swissquote Group Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQN is 0.24%, an increase of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 1,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQN by 29.02% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 88K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQN by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 82K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQN by 25.65% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQN by 26.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

