Swissport gets new owners with debt restructuring deal

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Swissport will get new owners in a debt-for-equity swap that includes a 500 million euros ($595.20 million) long-term debt facility and a 300 million euros interim facility to help keep it afloat, the airport services company said on Monday.

Senior secured creditors including SVP Global, Apollo Global Management, TowerBrook Capital Partners, Ares Management, Barclays Bank PLC, Cross Ocean Partners and King Street Capital Management will take equity ownership.

HNA Group, Swissport's Chinese owner until now, "will share in the value creation" contingent on a future exit valuation, Swissport said.

($1 = 0.8401 euros)

