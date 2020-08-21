Swissport gets extra liquidity, strikes deal ‘in principle’ on revamp

ZURICH, Aug 21 (Reuters) - HNA Group HNAIRC.UL airport ground services unit Swissport has secured 300 million euros ($354.5 million) of extra liquidity from a group of senior secured creditors that will support operations while it restructures amid the pandemic crisis, it said on Friday.

"The agreement 'in principle' on a comprehensive restructuring includes significant deleveraging and a new 500 million euros long term debt facility, which will replace the interim facility," it said.

Reuters reported in May that a trio of distressed securities investors led by Apollo Global Management had bought debt of Swissport and were holding talks with the company as it seeks cash to ride out the COVID-19 crisis.

($1 = 0.8464 euros)

