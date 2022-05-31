Swissmedic weighing new COVID booster recommendation for children
BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Tuesday it is reviewing an application from pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new dosage recommendation for a COVID-19 booster shot for children.
The regulator said it was looking at the data submitted and assessing the benefits and risks of recommending a booster shot administered at least six months after basic immunisation for children between ages 5 and 11.
(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)
((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPFE
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year