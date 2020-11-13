Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review Of Moderna's MRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Friday that Swissmedic has started a rolling review of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The move follows positive results from a preclinical viral challenge study of mRNA-1273 and the positive interim analysis of the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 in adults.

Moderna has initiated the rolling submission of mRNA-1273 data in consideration of a potential authorization for use of the vaccine candidate in Switzerland by Swissmedic.

The rolling review process allows Swissmedic to review data from ongoing clinical trials as soon as it is available. The process can reduce time to authorization while maintaining usual high standards of safety, efficacy, and quality.

mRNA-1273 is currently being studied in a Phase 3 randomized, 1:1 placebo-controlled trial of 30,000 participants at the 100 µg dose level in the U.S.

Moderna completed enrollment of the Phase 3 COVE study on October 22.

Moderna completed case accrual for the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study on November 11.

