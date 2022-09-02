Markets
NVAX

Swissmedic Authorizes Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents And As Booster In Adults

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has expanded its temporary authorization of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 in adolescents aged 12 through 17 and as a heterologous and homologous booster dose for adults aged 18 and older.

The company said it has ongoing trials further exploring Nuvaxovid's efficacy and safety as a booster and preclinical data suggest that its vaccine induces immune response against Omicron variants, including BA.4/5.

The trade name Nuvaxovid has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular