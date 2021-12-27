Swissmedic approves Roche's Ronapreve to treat COVID-19 patients

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved Ronapreve, an antibody treatment jointly developed by Roche ROG.S and Regeneron REGN.O, to treat COVID-19 patients.

"In this procedure, no data on efficacy against the Omicron variant were submitted," Swissmedic said in a statement.

The antibody treatment was already authorised for prescription in Switzerland under COVID-19 Ordinance 3 since April 15, Swissmedic said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

