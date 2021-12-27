Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination.

The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the first dose, Swissmedic said in a statement.

It said mixed vaccinations with the J&J shot being administered six months after the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE or Moderna's MRNA.O mRNA vaccines were also authorised.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

