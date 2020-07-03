Swisscom's Fastweb ready to invest in Telecom Italia secondary network - sources

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Fastweb, the Italian telecoms unit of Swisscom SCMN.S, is ready to invest in the secondary network project of Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, two sources said on Friday.

Fastweb would confer its share of the Flash Fiber joint venture it has with Telecom Italia (TIM) into the new venture, the sources said.

TIM is currently in exclusive talks with U.S. infrastructure fund KKR to invest in its own secondary last-mile network.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

