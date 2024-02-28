Swisscom: in advanced talks for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swisscom SCMN.S said on Wednesday it is in advanced negotiations with Vodafone VOD.L for the acquisition of its Italian branch.

Swisscom and Vodafone have agreed a preliminary purchase price of 8 billion euros ($8.66 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis, the Swiss telecommunications provider said in a statement.

Swisscom plans to merge Vodafone Italia with its local subsidiary Fastweb, it added.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Editing by Rachel More)

