News & Insights

VOD

Swisscom: in advanced talks for acquisition of Vodafone Italia

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

February 28, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swisscom SCMN.S said on Wednesday it is in advanced negotiations with Vodafone VOD.L for the acquisition of its Italian branch.

Swisscom and Vodafone have agreed a preliminary purchase price of 8 billion euros ($8.66 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis, the Swiss telecommunications provider said in a statement.

Swisscom plans to merge Vodafone Italia with its local subsidiary Fastweb, it added.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Editing by Rachel More)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.