Swisscom suffers another telecoms outage

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mobile phone and landlines were disrupted across Switzerland for three hours on Tuesday in the latest in a series of outages to affect telecoms group Swisscom this year.

Adds service restored

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - Mobile phone and landlines were disrupted across Switzerland for three hours on Tuesday in the latest in a series of outages to affect telecoms group Swisscom SCMN.S this year.

The state-controlled company said service was restored shortly before 1300 GMT after technicians remedied technical problems that affected mobile calls for private and business customers and calls to some business numbers from mobile and landline customers.

Unlike previous cases, calls to emergency services were unaffected, Swisscom said in a statement. It was still investigating the cause of the outage.

Swisscom networks have crashed on several occasions this year. An outage in March was attributed to a network overload when many people started working from home after coronavirus lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by John Revill and David Goodman )

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7454; Reuters Messaging: silke.koltrowitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters