Swisscom suffers another telecoms outage

ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - Mobile phone and landlines were disrupted across Switzerland for three hours on Tuesday in the latest in a series of outages to affect telecoms group Swisscom SCMN.S this year.

The state-controlled company said service was restored shortly before 1300 GMT after technicians remedied technical problems that affected mobile calls for private and business customers and calls to some business numbers from mobile and landline customers.

Unlike previous cases, calls to emergency services were unaffected, Swisscom said in a statement. It was still investigating the cause of the outage.

Swisscom networks have crashed on several occasions this year. An outage in March was attributed to a network overload when many people started working from home after coronavirus lockdown measures.

