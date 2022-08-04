Swisscom sticks to outlook after Q2 net profit miss

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swisscom stuck to its 2022 outlook on Thursday after second-quarter net profit lagged market expectations.

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swisscom SCMN.S stuck to its 2022 outlook on Thursday after second-quarter net profit lagged market expectations.

Second-quarter consolidated operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion) on revenue of 2.73 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders fell to 337 million francs.

The market had expected quarterly revenue of 2.74 billion francs, EBITDA of 1.07 billion and net income of 356 million, according to consensus figures compiled by the company.

The former state monopoly reiterated its forecast from April that it expected 2022 net revenue of 11.1-11.2 billion francs, EBITDA of around 4.4 billion francs and capital expenditure of around 2.3 billion. {nFWN2WP2FA]

It said it still planned to propose a dividend of 22 francs per share if it hits its targets.

($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More