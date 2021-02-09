World Markets

Swisscom sells BICS stake to Proximus for 110 mln euros

Swisscom has agreed to sell its 22.4% stake in Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS) to majority owner Proximus for around 110 million euros ($133 million), it said on Tuesday.

Minority shareholder MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.J is also selling its 20% stake in BICS to Proximus, Swisscom said, adding its financial outlook for 2021 remained unchanged.

BICS's equipment handles global calls, text and Internet traffic.

($1 = 0.8279 euros)

