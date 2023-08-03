Swisscom reports 20% rise in Q2 operating profit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swisscom SCMN.S on Thursday reported a 20% rise in second-quarter operating profit, boosted by growth in its Italian unit Fastweb.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 542 million Swiss francs ($616.6 million) in the quarter, a touch below analysts' forecast of 546 million francs in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.8790 Swiss francs)

