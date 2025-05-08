Swisscom Q1 Profit Down, EBITDAaL And Revenues Climb; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported Thursday weak net profit in its first quarter, while EBITDA after lease expense or EBITDAaL and revenues climbed from last year reflecting acquisition of Vodafone Italia. Further, the Swiss telecom service provider confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.

In the first quarter, net income fell 19.3 percent to 367 million Swiss francs from last year's 455 million francs. Earnings per share were 7.08 francs, down from 8.78 francs in the prior year.

EBITDAaL, a key earnings metric, however, grew 17.9 percent to 1.28 billion francs from prior year's 1.08 billion francs.

On a pro forma basis, as if Vodafone Italia were consolidated from January 1, 2024, EBITDAaL dropped 6.6 percent from 1.37 billion francs.

Revenue on a reported basis climbed 39.3 percent to 3.76 billion francs from 2.70 billion francs a year ago. Pro forma group revenue decreased 1.2 percent.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Swisscom continues to expect revenue of around 15.0 billion francs to 15.2 billion francs, EBITDAaL of around 5.0 billion francs, capital expenditures of 3.1 billion francs to 3.2 billion francs and an operating free cash flow of 1.8 billion francs to 1.9 billion francs.

Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom plans to propose the payment of an increased dividend of 26 francs per share for the 2025 financial year at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

