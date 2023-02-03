Swisscom probes early release of 2022 figures

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

February 03, 2023 — 01:35 am EST

Written by John Stonestreet for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swisscom SCMN.S has launched an investigation after provisional figures from its 2022 results were mistakenly posted on its website for several hours, the telecoms company said on Friday.

The figures showed revenue of 11.11 billion Swiss francs ($12.15 billion), EBITDA of 4.406 billion francs and capital expenditure of 2.309 million francs.

"Swisscom regrets this incident and has initiated an investigation," the former state communications monopoly said in a statement.

Swisscom's final 2022 results are set to be issued on Feb 9.

($1=0.9142 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Stonestreet in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((john.stonestreet@thomsonreuters.com;))

