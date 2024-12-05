Swisscom price target lowered to CHF 730 from CHF 750 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Swisscom (SCMWY) to CHF 730 from CHF 750 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SCMWY:
- Swisscom offers remedies to gain Italy’s approval of Vodafone deal, Reuters says
- Swisscom AG (ADR) Reports Stable Revenue Amid Strategic Investments
- SCMWY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.