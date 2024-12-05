Swisscom price target lowered to CHF 730 from CHF 750 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Swisscom (SCMWY) to CHF 730 from CHF 750 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

