Swisscom lowers revenue guidance on currency impact and lower hardware sales

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swisscom SCMN.Sslightly lowered its full-year revenue guidance on Thursday, citing the strong Swiss franc and lower hardware sales in Switzerland.

The former state telecoms monopoly now expects net revenue of about 11.0 billion Swiss francs ($12.17 billion) in 2023, compared to a previous forecast of 11.1 to 11.2 billion francs.

Group revenue reached 2.75 billion Swiss francs in the third quarter of 2023, roughly in line with analysts' estimate of 2.73 billion francs in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9040 Swiss francs)

