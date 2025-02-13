Swisscom FY24 Net Income Declines; Issues Preliminary 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swisscom reported fiscal 2024 net income of 1.54 billion Swiss francs, down 9.9% from prior year, due to the costs in connection with the acquisition of Vodafone Italia. Consolidated operating income before depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA fell by 5.8% to 4.35 billion francs. On like-for-like basis, EBITDA in the Swiss core business declined by 1.1%.

Fiscal 2024 revenue was 11.04 billion Swiss francs compared to 11.07 billion francs, prior year. Group revenue decreased marginally by 0.3% year-on-year, which, however, amounts to an increase of 0.2% at constant exchange rates. Revenue in the Swiss core business was 8.01 billion francs, down 1.7%.

For fiscal 2025, Swisscom expects revenue of around 15.0 billion to 15.2?billion Swiss francs, and EBITDAaL of around 5.0?billion francs. For fiscal 2024, the payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025. If targets are achieved, Swisscom plans to increase the dividend to 26 francs per share, to be paid out in 2026 for fiscal 2025.

