Swisscom Faces Swiss Competition Commission's Probe Into Its Optical-fiber Network

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) Thursday said the Swiss Competition Commission or COMCO has opened an investigation into its optical fibre network and ordered precautionary measures.

In a statement, the Swiss telecommunication services firm said it will defend itself against the allegations leveled by COMCO and file an objection against the precautionary measures.

Swisscom is currently in the process of massively expanding its fibre-to-the-home or FTTH network and aims to double the number of connections to 3 million by 2025.

The company is also engaged in intensive competition with alternative providers, such as electricity companies and cable network operators, in the construction and operation of long-range and broadband fixed-network connections.

The company said it offers all its competitors broad access to its networks on a non-discriminatory basis on terms that are regulated or commercially agreed.

It is constantly expanding its network and invests around 1.6 billion Swiss francs annually in the expansion and maintenance of these networks. Competitors also benefit from this in by reducing their own investments and thus saving costs.

Swisscom said it fails to understand the allegations made by COMCO, will analyse them in detail and decide on the further course of action.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.