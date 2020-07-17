Swisscom considers sale of 22.4% Belgacom stake

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG SCMN.S may sell its 22.4% stake in Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS), the Swiss telecoms group said on Friday.

"Following media speculations in Belgium, Swisscom confirms that the shareholders of BICS (Belgacom International Carrier Services) are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS’s shares. As part of the potential transaction, Swisscom explores the sale of its 22.4% participation in BICS," the Swiss government-controlled phone company said, adding discussions with potential investors may not lead to a deal.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)

