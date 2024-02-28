Swisscom Confirms Talks For Acquisition Of 100% Of Vodafone Italia

(RTTNews) - Responding to media reports, Swisscom confirmed that it is in advanced exclusive negotiations with Vodafone Group Plc with respect to an acquisition of 100% of Vodafone Italia S.p.A. for cash. The companies have agreed on a preliminary purchase price for Vodafone Italia of 8 billion euros on a cash and debt-free basis.

Swisscom plans to merge Vodafone Italia S.p.A. with Fastweb, the company's subsidiary in Italy. The companies noted that, if required, a further announcement will be made when appropriate.

