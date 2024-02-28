News & Insights

Markets

Swisscom Confirms Talks For Acquisition Of 100% Of Vodafone Italia

February 28, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Responding to media reports, Swisscom confirmed that it is in advanced exclusive negotiations with Vodafone Group Plc with respect to an acquisition of 100% of Vodafone Italia S.p.A. for cash. The companies have agreed on a preliminary purchase price for Vodafone Italia of 8 billion euros on a cash and debt-free basis.

Swisscom plans to merge Vodafone Italia S.p.A. with Fastweb, the company's subsidiary in Italy. The companies noted that, if required, a further announcement will be made when appropriate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.