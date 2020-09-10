Swisscom Blockchain Wins Grant From Web3 to Help Toughen Polkadot’s Proof-of-Stake Network

Swisscom Blockchain, a distributed ledger technology startup owned by telco giant Swisscom, has been awarded a grant from the Web3 Foundation to build a cloud-based protection layer for stakers on the Polkadot network.

Announced Thursday, the grant will help build Swisscom Blockchainâs Kubernetes Operator for Polkadot, a way of protecting participants involved in proof-of-stake processes on Polkadot and the Kusama testnet against losing their staked tokens if the network is attacked or compromised.Â

Something like a distributed denial of service attack (DDoS), for instance, leads to downtime and can mean a validator blockchain node can have its stake slashed. Preventing this is tricky â hence the need for a system of cloud-based âcontainersâ and âsentry nodes,â which can isolate validators while maintaining node connections.Â

The size of the grant was not disclosed. A spokesman for Web3 Foundation said that grant teams are allowed to apply in private via a General Grants Program.Â

âThe Web3 grant was awarded to contribute to the Polkadot ecosystem by submitting an open-source repository that other startups and enterprises can use to setup/manage their own infrastructure in an automated way while providing security best practices for resources hosted in the enterprise,â Jorge Alvarado, Swisscom Blockchainâs head of technology, said via email.

âThis source code is supposed to be run on the infrastructure of choice of the user, not necessarily Swisscom or any other cloud provider,â Alvarado added.

âProviding Kusama and Polkadot with a Kubernetes Operator contributes to a more robust network,â Dieter Fishbein, head of ecosystem development at the Web3 Foundation, said in a statement. It will help validators âensure high availability in their operations, and reduce the chances of validators getting slashed for unresponsiveness,â he said.

Polkadot, an interoperability protocol between blockchains, is the flagship project of the Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies, both established by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood.Â

âThe project Swisscom Blockchain developed is a set of tools to deploy validators and ensure their high availability,â said Fishbein. âThis work ultimately makes it easier for enterprises to engage with the Polkadot ecosystem.â

The project has been tested and deployed on the Azure Cloud platform, he added, but it âaims to be platform-agnostic.â

Correction (Sept. 10, 13:09 UTC): An earlier version of this story mistakenly described Polkadot as âEthereum-based.â

