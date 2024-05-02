Swisscom AG Q1 Net Income Rises; 2024 Outlook Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported first quarter net income of 455 million Swiss francs, an increase of 2.9% from last year. Earnings per share was 8.78 francs compared to 8.53 francs. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA fell by 0.8% to 1.155 billion Swiss francs.

First quarter revenue was 2.70 billion Swiss francs, a decline of 1.6% from a year ago. Based on a constant EUR exchange rate, revenue fell by 0.5%.

The financial outlook for 2024 financial year remains unchanged. Swisscom expects revenue of around 11.0 billion Swiss francs, and EBITDA in a range of 4.5 billion Swiss francs-4.6 billion Swiss francs.

Subject to achieving targets, Swisscom plans to propose payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2024 financial year at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.