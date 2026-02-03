Swisscom AG - Depositary Receipt (SCMWY) Price Target Decreased by 515.95% to -48.26

The average one-year price target for Swisscom AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SCMWY) has been revised to -$48.26 / share. This is a decrease of 515.95% from the prior estimate of $11.60 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$265.61 to a high of $200.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 186.26% from the latest reported closing price of $55.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swisscom AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCMWY is 0.16%, an increase of 22.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 159K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 99K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.