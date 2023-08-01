Swisscom AG - ADR (SCMWY) Price Target Increased by 39.99% to 98.34

The average one-year price target for Swisscom AG - ADR (OTC:SCMWY) has been revised to 98.34 / share. This is an increase of 39.99% from the prior estimate of 70.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -4.81 to a high of 235.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.80% from the latest reported closing price of 64.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swisscom AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCMWY is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 119K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

