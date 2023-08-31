Swisscom AG - ADR (SCMWY) Price Target Increased by 21.76% to 119.73

The average one-year price target for Swisscom AG - ADR (OTC:SCMWY) has been revised to 119.73 / share. This is an increase of 21.76% from the prior estimate of 98.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.56 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 99.02% from the latest reported closing price of 60.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swisscom AG - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCMWY is 0.14%, a decrease of 23.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 119K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

