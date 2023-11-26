Swisscom AG - ADR (SCMWY) Price Target Increased by 21.68% to 113.78

The average one-year price target for Swisscom AG - ADR (OTC:SCMWY) has been revised to 113.78 / share. This is an increase of 21.68% from the prior estimate of 93.51 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -57.37 to a high of 280.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.40% from the latest reported closing price of 58.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swisscom AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCMWY is 0.14%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 119K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCMWY by 12.28% over the last quarter.

