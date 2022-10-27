Swisscom 9-month Results Down; Backs FY22 EBITDA View, Adjusts Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK), a Swiss telecom service provider, on Thursday reported that its nine-month net income was 1.21 billion Swiss francs, down 21 percent from 1.54 billion francs a year ago.

Consolidated operating income before depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA totalled 3.34 billion francs, which was 3.6 percent below the previous year.

Group revenue fell 1.4 percent to 8.23 billion francs from last year's 8.34 billion francs. At constant exchange rates, revenues would have risen 0.3 percent.

At 6.15 billion francs, revenue in the Swiss core business remained stable. The company said revenue in the IT solutions business with business customers increased 6.8 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Swisscom slightly adjusted its revenue forecast for 2022 and now expects net revenue of around 11.1 billion francs, compared to previously expected 11.1 billion francs to 11.2 billion francs.

The company continues to expect EBITDA of around 4.4 billion francs.

Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom will propose to pay a consistently attractive dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2022 financial year at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Further, the company announced the appointment of Gerd Niehage as the new Head of the IT, Network & Infrastructure Group division and a member of the Swisscom Group Executive Board.

On March 1, 2023, he will succeed Christoph Aeschlimann, who has been the CEO of Swisscom since June 1, 2022 and is currently heading the IT, Network & Infrastructure division on an interim basis.

Niehage is presently employed by the automotive supplier ZF Group, where he is the CIO for the Asia & Pacific Region.

