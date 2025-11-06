Markets

Swisscom 9-month Net Income Declines; 2025 Outlook Remains Unchanged

November 06, 2025 — 02:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Swisscom Group (SCMN.SW) reported that its nine-month net income was 988 million Swiss francs compared to 1.28 billion Swiss francs, prior year. Earnings per share was 19.09 francs compared to 24.77 francs. EBITDA after lease expense or EBITDAaL rose by 17.3% to 3.8 billion francs. Revenue increased 36.9% to 11.175 billion francs.

On a pro forma basis, group revenue in the first nine months fell by 2.1% year-on-year to 11.175 billion Swiss francs. EBITDAaL fell by 4.8% to 3.8 billion Swiss francs. On an adjusted basis and at constant exchange rates, the decline in revenue was 1.3% and in EBITDAaL 3.0%.

For fiscal 2025, Swisscom expects revenue of around 15.0 to 15.2?billion Swiss francs, and EBITDAaL of around 5.0?billion Swiss francs.

