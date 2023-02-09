Swisscom 2022 profit down 12.5%

BERLIN Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swisscom on Thursday reported full-year net income of 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.74 billion), down 12.5% from a year earlier, and revenue of 11.1 billion francs, down 0.6%.

The figures matched those mistakenly posted on the former state telecoms monopoly's website for several hours on Friday. The premature release prompted it to launch an investigation.

Analysts had expected revenue of 11.05 billion francs and EBITDA of 4.38 billion, according to consensus figures compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs)

