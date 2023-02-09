Swisscom 2022 net profit falls 12.5%; sees higher 2023 EBITDA

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swisscom on Thursday reported full-year net income of 1.6 billion Swiss francs, down 12.5% from a year earlier, as the former state telecoms monopoly faced pressures from rising inflation and supply chain bottlenecks.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 1.6% to 4.406 billion francs, it said, forecasting rise in that measure to between 4.6–4.7 billion francs in 2023.

Revenues were 11.1 billion francs, down 0.6%, it said, forecasting a result between 11.1 and 11.2 billion francs this year.

It announced a dividend of 22 francs per share, unchanged from the previous year.

The headline figures in what the company said had been a challenging year beat consensus forecasts it had compiled, and matched those mistakenly posted on its website for several hours on Friday. The premature release prompted an internal investigation.

(Reporting by James Imam; editing by John Stonestreet)

((James.Imam@thomsonreuters.com;))

