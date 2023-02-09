Swisscom 2022 Adj. Net Income Rises; Issues FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Swisscom (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported that its 2022 net income decreased by 12.5% year-on-year to 1.60 billion Swiss francs. Earnings per share was 30.93 francs compared to 35.37 francs. The company said the main reasons for the decline in profit are the non-recurring items in EBITDA, in the financial result and in income tax expense. Adjusted for these items, net income increased by 180 million Swiss francs.

Group revenue decreased by 0.6% year-on-year to 11.11 billion Swiss francs, resulting in an increase of 1.0% at constant currencies. In the Swiss core business, sales increased slightly to 8.27 billion Swiss francs. Sales of telecoms services decreased overall by 0.9% to 5.45 billion Swiss francs.

For 2023, Swisscom expects net revenue of 11.1 to 11.2 billion Swiss francs, EBITDA of 4.6 to 4.7 billion Swiss francs and capital expenditure of around 2.3 billion Swiss francs.

Subject to achieving targets, Swisscom will propose payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2023 financial year at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

