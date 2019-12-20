Swiss watchdog steps up pressure on Credit Suisse following snooping scandal

Adds background

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's bank watchdog is stepping up an inquiry into staff surveillance at Credit Suisse CSGN.S, it said on Friday, as pressure mounts on the bank to explain a second alleged instance of an executive being tailed.

Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it was looking into a report by a Swiss newspaper that its then-human resources boss was followed by private detectives in February, reviving concerns about its practices after a similar surveillance operation uncovered in September rocked Switzerland's financial centre and prompted the ousting of one of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's long-term associates.

"The observation activities carried out by Credit Suisse raise various compliance issues," financial market supervisor FINMA said in a statement on Friday. "FINMA's ongoing investigations of this matter will now be stepped up with the help of an independent auditor."

Credit Suisse in October cleared its CEO of snooping on star wealth manager Iqbal Khan after he left the bank for arch-rival UBS UBSG.S, in an incident that Chairman Urs Rohner described as inappropriate .

The emergence of a second alleged case of surveillance, reported in detail in Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ) earlier this week, comes as an embarrassment to the bank after its chairman had said the first case of snooping was an isolated incident.

Following FINMA's statement on Friday, Credit Suisse said it was nearing the completion of its own investigation and would publish the results on Monday.

"Credit Suisse will continue to fully cooperate with FINMA," it said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Louise Heavens)

