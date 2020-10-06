US Markets

Swiss watchdog says Banca Credinvest breached money laundering rules

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has found that Banca Credinvest seriously breached anti-money laundering regulations in its handling of Venezuelan client relationships, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has found that Banca Credinvest seriously breached anti-money laundering regulations in its handling of Venezuelan client relationships, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

It ordered the bank to monitor all private banking clients in order to identify and address increased money-laundering risks.

"In addition, as decided by the bank itself it must rapidly withdraw from all client relationships with a connection to Venezuela and may not accept any new high-risk clients (e.g. politically exposed persons) for three years or until all measures have been implemented and reviewed at a later stage," FINMA said after opening enforcement proceedings in 2018 tied to alleged cases of corruption linked to Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular