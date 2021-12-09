Swiss watchdog reviews Credit Suisse chairman's quarantine violation

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss financial supervisor FINMA is in touch with Credit Suisse about a coronavirus quarantine violation by its chairman, the watchdog said on Thursday.

Adds background

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss financial supervisor FINMA is in touch with Credit Suisse CSGN.S about a coronavirus quarantine violation by its chairman, the watchdog said on Thursday.

"We are in contact with the bank regarding the matter," a spokesperson said in response to an enquiry, declining further comment.

Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio broke COVID-19 rules during a recent visit to Switzerland by leaving the country during a 10-day quarantine period, Switzerland's second-largest bank had said on Wednesday.

The bank said it "regretfully acknowledged" the breach, which occurred when Horta-Osorio entered the country on Nov. 28 during a time when 10-day quarantine rules applied, but exited the country three days later.

The incident is embarrassing for Horta-Osorio, who has made compliance and risk management a top priority after a series of expensive bungles at the group.

"I unintentionally violated Swiss quarantine rules by leaving the country prematurely on December 1. I sincerely regret this mistake. I apologize and will ensure that this does not happen again," he had said in an statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters