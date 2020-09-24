World Markets

Swiss watchdog reprimands Bank SYZ for breaching money laundering rules

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA on Thursday reprimanded private Bank SYZ over money laundering rules breaches involving a business relationship with a politically exposed Angolan client who made transactions worth tens of millions of Swiss francs.

ZURICH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA on Thursday reprimanded private Bank SYZ over money laundering rules breaches involving a business relationship with a politically exposed Angolan client who made transactions worth tens of millions of Swiss francs.

"FINMA found that the bank did not make sufficient efforts to investigate the substantial growth in the client's assets," the financial watchdog said in a statement. "The bank did not adequately resolve issues that should have raised suspicions."

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular